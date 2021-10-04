Yoneko Takeda

June 17, 1936 – September 17, 2021

Yoneko Takeda, 85-year-old, Whittier, Calif.-born resident of Montebello, peacefully passed away at Santa Teresita Manor on September 17, 2021. She is survived by her beloved sons, Kevin (Mary) and Jeffrey Takeda; grandchildren, Dylan and Laney Takeda; brother, Makoto (Carolyn) Okuno; sisters-in-law, Kazuko Ito and Emmie Yasui; nieces and nephews, Kathy (Dave) Kiyan, Karen (Mickey) Miyamae, Darren (Linda) Shirai, Roy Ito, Craig Okuno, Linda (Jeffrey) Niizawa, and Robert (Betty) Okuno; and also survived by many other relatives.

Funeral service was held on October 1, at Fukui Mortuary “Chapel in the Garden,” with Rimban William Briones of Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple officiating.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441