Visitation for Lorraine Hiroko Tani, 86, a Lahaina, Maui-born Nisei, who passed away peacefully at her residence in Torrance on September 15, will be held on Friday, October 8, 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., at Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 West 182nd Street, Torrance. Burial and graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 9, 12:30 p.m. at Green Hills Memorial Park, 27501 S Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.

Viewing of the private memorial service may be viewed via livestream at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 or via recorded video at: https://vimeo.com/617404411/e573448ef9

She is survived by her sons, Dr. Lloyd Yasuo (Yvette) Tani of Utah and Gary S. (Cathie) Tani; daughter, Colleen Kiyoko (Kathryn Cabunoc) Tani of Alameda; grandchildren, Ryan (Bronte) of Montana, Jaclyn, Andrew and Kelli Tani; sisters, Doris (Tak) Kato and Irene (Walt) Yonamine; sister-in-law, Faye Toma; and many other relatives.

