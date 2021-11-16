Jadyn Nielsen signed her letter of intent to attend the University of Hawaii on Nov. 10 at Kings Hawaiian Restaurant in Torrance. (Photo by Jon Nielsen)

Cerritos High School softball infielder Jadyn Nielsen has signed a letter of intent to attend the University Hawaii next year.

The 5-foot-5 Nielsen bats left and throws right, and joins two other recruits from California and one from Hawaii to join the Rainbows for the spring 2023 season.

Hawaii head coach Bob Coolen announced the signing of the four players, marking the third year in a row he has inked at least four recruits during the first week of the signing period.

Nielsen had a solid 2021 season at shortstop for Cerritos, batting .535 with 30 stolen bases and a .693 on-base percentage in 24 games.

She earned 605 League Most Valuable Player honors, was the Cerritos Community News player of the year and was named first team all-CIF.

Coach Coolen recognized Nielsen, who also played for the Athletics travel team, as a power slapper as well as a power hitter from the left with speed to burn. She is expected to become a good table setter at the top of the order for the rest of the Hawaii team.

Coolen also noted her defense, with excellent range and a good arm.

The other Hawaii recruits for the 2023 season are right-handed pitcher Keyannah Campbel Pu’a, first base/outfielder Ellyanna Cinzori, and lefty outfielder Cierra Yamamoto.

Yamamoto is a 5-3 lefty catcher/outfielder who led Mililani High on Oahu last season with a .750 batting average.