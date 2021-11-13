Japan Foundation Los Angeles, 5700 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 100, Los Angeles, will present a double feature on Saturday, Nov. 13.

3 p.m.: “Jesus.” Yura (Yura Sato) is a young boy whose family leaves Tokyo to live with his grandmother in the snowy countryside. Not only must he fit in at a new school, but it’s a Christian one. At first he is puzzled when he and his classmates are called to “worship,” but he gradually adjusts to his new environment.

One day, in the middle of a prayer, he sees a very small Jesus appear before him. Each wish Yura makes to Jesus comes true, and he starts to have faith in the power of the Lord.

5 p.m.: “Makuko.” Satoshi (Hikaru Yamazaki), a 5th-grader in elementary school, lives with his parents, who run the Akatsukikan inn in a small hot-spring resort town. As Satoshi is returning home from school one day, he is suddenly asked “Are you a child?” by someone. Turning towards the voice, he sees a beautiful young girl, Kozue (Ninon).

The next day, she joins Satoshi’s class at school. Kozue follows him to everywhere else he goes. Satoshi is bewildered by the mysterious Kozue at first, but gradually becomes charmed by her purity and innocence. Then she reveals a big secret to him.

Free but reservations are required. Visitors over 12 years old must present proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours in order to enter the venue and attend this screening. Visitors are required to put a face mask on during the screening.

For more information: https://www.jflalc.org/