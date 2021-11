March 7, 1928 – October 10, 2021

Fumio Oshita, Hawaii-born, resident of Monterey Park, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Fujiko H. Oshita; son, Russell (Colline) Oshita; daughter, Jane (Chris) Oshita-Antonucci; grandchildren, Grant Oshita, Vailana and Enzo Antonucci.

A private funeral service was held for Fumio at Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, with Rimban William Briones officiating.

