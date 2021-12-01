August 17, 1931 – Oct 28, 2021

Eleanor Ruiko Okamoto, 88-year-old Hawaii-born Nisei resident of Montebello, Calif., passed away peacefully on October 28, 2021, surrounded by family members. She is survived by her loving husband, Harry S. Okamoto; sons and daughters-in-law, Grant and Kelly Okamoto, David and Marieta Okamoto; daughters and sons-in-law, Dale and Dan Valadez, Lynn and Bill Schultheis, Doria and Tom Lillig; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brother, George Kashiwa; and sisters, Ethel Okamoto and Lea Kashiwa. Eleanor was loved by her large family and will forever be in our hearts.