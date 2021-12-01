A private funeral service for Shizuko Nikaido, 94-year-old, Tochigi, Japan-born Issei, who passed away on November 9, 2021, in Arcadia, Calif., was held on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Kubota Mortuary, with

Rev. Kunishige Ito from Tenrikyo Westside Church officiating.

She is survived by her daughter, Mine Jackie (Grant Masaru) Tsugawa; grandchildren, Nicole Mika and Jason Zenji Tsugawa; nephew, Michiaki (Sachiko) Oinuma; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives in the U.S. and Japan.

www.kubotamortuary.com

(213) 749-1449