Mike Masayoshi Yamano, president of Yamano Beauty College and Yamano College of Aesthetics of Tokyo, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 16, 2021 at the age of 85. He was conferred the Order of the Rising Sun in Japan, and the French Ordre National du Mérite Commandeur and L’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres Officier. Survived by his wife, Diane; his daughters, Jane (Stan Nakagawa), Tina (David Nishida); and grandchildren, James, Brandon, Mark, Ryan Nishida and Mia Yamano; brothers, Kageaki (Rumiko) and Hirotoshi Yamano; and many nephews and nieces.

A funeral service was held at Yamano MY Tower in Tokyo, Japan on October 20, 2021.