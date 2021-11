Grace Fumi Yamauchi, 96-year-old, Fresno, Calif.-born Nisei, passed away on September 28, 2021 in Torrance. She is predeceased by her husband, Irving, son, Danny, and daughter, Gail; and survived by her daughters, Joanie (John) Wong and Diane (Richard) Wong; daughter-in-law, Kathy Yamauchi; grandchildren, Ryan Yamauchi, Shawn and Chase Sullivan, Kristen, Taryn and Brandon Wong; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

A private graveside service was held on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Angelus Rosedale Cemetery.

www.kubotamortuary.com

(213) 749-1449