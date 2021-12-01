Kevin Koyanagi passed away at the age of 29 on October 3, 2021. He was a thoughtful, loving and compassionate son and brother who had a gift for bringing people together. Kevin will be lovingly remembered for his infectious enthusiasm, his passionate stances on varying topics, his deep love and empathy for others, and his voracious appetite for food and knowledge. He will be deeply missed by his parents, Stan and Teri Koyanagi; his sister, Kristen; his grandfather, Joe Koyanagi; his girlfriend of many years, Katie Leong; Tora and Miku (the cats he shared with Katie); and many uncles, aunts, cousins and close friends.

A private Celebration of Life for Kevin was held on November 6, 2021, at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes.