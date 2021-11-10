WASHINGTON – Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento) issued the following statement on Nov. 6 after the House passed H.R. 3684, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“Today’s passage of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is an important victory for the American people. This legislation makes historic investments to rebuild America’s infrastructure, create millions of good-paying jobs and support American workers.

“Right now, we are creating a strong economic foundation for our future to better connect and protect generations to come. This legislation makes historic investments to repair our roads and bridges, deliver clean drinking water to our schools, modernize transit, combat climate change, expand broadband access, and give America’s workers the tools they need to build back better.

Rep. Doris Matsui

“I worked hard to include vital funding and policies to address some of Sacramento’s most pressing needs. I am proud that this package includes robust funding for the Army Corps of Engineers and flood protection infrastructure that our region relies on. I fought to secure crucial energy efficiency improvements and renewable energy upgrades at our public schools. The bill includes investments for wildfire risk reduction and will make much needed enhancements in our power infrastructure, helping to ensure grid resiliency under extreme weather.

“While today’s landmark legislation helps us forge a more economically vibrant path forward, we must continue our work to pass the president’s visionary Build Back Better agenda in its entirety. I remain committed to passing the Build Back Better Act as soon as possible to take the next momentous step to rebalance our economy, helping working families to succeed and ensuring communities across the nation see transformative investments.

“Today, we delivered concrete solutions for the American people, and I will continue to fight hard to make sure the needs of Sacramentans are met with the urgency they deserve.”

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act:

• Repairs roads and bridges with the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system itself.

• Invests in public transit and rail with the largest investment in public transit and passenger rail since the creation of Amtrak.

• Expands broadband, ensuring every American has access to reliable high-speed Internet, all the more critical after COVID.

• Secures clean water for our children, making the largest investment in clean drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in American history, replacing lead pipes and delivering clean water to millions of families.

Specifically, Matsui fought to include:

• $11.6 billion to the Army Corps of Engineers, the federal agency that oversees all Sacramento region flood protection projects.

• $8.3 billion for western water infrastructure/drought.

$500 million in grants for energy efficiency improvements and renewable energy improvements at public school facilities, including language from Matsui’s Healthier and Greener Schools Act.

$65 billion for power infrastructure, including $5 billion for the DOE extreme weather events grid resiliency upgrades grant formula program from the Matsui co-authored POWER ON Act; $8 billion for wildfire risk reduction by providing funding for community wildfire defense grants, mechanical thinning, controlled burns, the Collaborative Forest Restoration Program, and firefighting resources.