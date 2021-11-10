Kizuna’s inaugural The Challenge will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Session 1) and 1 to 3 p.m. (Session 2) in Little Tokyo.

Assemble your best team and get ready to test your ability to think outside the box during a day of outdoor games for the whole family. Teams will earn points by successfully completing mini-games, or “challenges,” hosted outside Little Tokyo businesses. The team with the most points will be declared Kizuna’s first The Challenge Champion and receive a bundle of gift certificates to local community restaurants and stores.

The Challenge combines elements of Kizuna’s previous fundraisers, like The Hunt and Showdown. After 18 months of transitioning all programs and events to online, Kizuna hopes to safely bring folks back to the community for its first in-person event since 2019.

Founded in 2011, Kizuna is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building a future for the Japanese American community. Kizuna works with over 700 youth and young adults throughout the year, developing skills in leadership, networks in the community, and building a passion for involvement in community service. This year, the organization celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Sponsorships and general admission tickets are now available, including a special Student/Alumni Team ticket price for teams under the age of 25. To purchase tickets or sponsorships, and to find out more information about The Challenge, visit www.gokizuna.org/the-challenge. All proceeds from the event will support Kizuna’s mission to build a future for the community through the education, empowerment, and engagement of the next generation.

The Challenge will start at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, located at 244 San Pedro St. Teams can choose to play during one of two sessions: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (check-in at 9:30 a.m.) or 1 to 3 p.m. (check-in at 12:30 p.m.). The winning team from both combined sessions will be announced online after the event. All participating businesses will be observing COVID-19 safety protocols. If you have questions, contact Elaine Hang at elaine@gokizuna.org or (213) 973-4465, ext. 2.