Project by Project is a national 501(c)(3) volunteer organization whose mission is to develop leaders through innovative philanthropy.

Project by Project (PbP) LA is proud to host Green Little Tokyo in benefit of its 2021 beneficiary partner, Sustainable Little Tokyo (SLT), and the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center (JACCC) on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m. at JACCC, 244 S. San Pedro St. between Second and Third streets.

Come mingle with PbP at the beautiful new Toshizo Watanabe Culinary Cultural Center and the James Irvine Japanese Garden. The event will feature Japanese bokashi composting demonstration, interactive activities to learn about Sustainable Little Tokyo ReVision, and opportunities to network with the PbP-LA steering committee and community members.

The $40 admission ticket includes:

• Entrance fee and exclusive access to the Toshizo Watanabe Culinary Cultural Center and James Irvine Japanese Garden at JACCC

• One curry rice bowl prepared by the Toshizo Watanabe Culinary Cultural Center (choice of chicken or vegetable)

• One donut from Cafe Dulce

• One drink ticket (choice of BOPOMOFO or Labobatory non-alcoholic beverage)

• Access to beer and wine bar

• One-year individual membership at JACCC

Optional item to purchase with ticket:

• $20 — handmade Japanese ohashi case with pair of wooden chopsticks from Koya Hand Crafts

This is a 21+ event. Photo ID and proof of vaccination will be required to attend.

For more information, visit http://projectbyproject.com and follow on Instagram @pbpla.

Since the beginning of 2021, PbP-LA has partnered with JACCC and Sustainable Little Tokyo to bring attention to the importance of sustainability and environmental justice in the Asian American community. The partnership will culminate in PbP-LA’s annual tasting benefit, Plate by Plate: Planting a Greener Future in 2022.

Proceeds from this mixer will go towards supporting JACCC’s Sustainable Little Tokyo initiative to help raise awareness of environmental sustainability and preserve the culture and small business economy of L.A.’s Little Tokyo community.

Project by Project Los Angeles (PbP-LA) is a 501(c)(3) leadership development organization that empowers the Asian American community and develops the next generation of leaders through innovative philanthropy. The organization is 100 percent volunteer-led and an intentional learning environment for volunteers to practice leadership skills through collaborative opportunities with local nonprofits throughout Los Angeles. PbP-LA is able to develop a pipeline for young leaders to serve on boards and take greater leadership responsibility in all aspects of community and society.