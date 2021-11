Sanji Kanzawa, 86-year-old, Hyogo-ken born, resident of Monterey Park, passed away on October 20, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Miyoko Kanzawa; sons, Tsuyoshi and Kiyoshi (Luanne) Kanzawa; daughter, Sanae Kanzawa; grandchildren, Nathan Baylor, Arend Kanzawa and Kiana Kanzawa; sister, Yukiko Matsuo in Japan; sister-in-law, Kimiko Kanzawa in Japan; and nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Family funeral service was held on Saturday, October 30, at Fukui Mortuary “Chapel.”

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441