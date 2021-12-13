Private Celebration of Life and burial services for Akira Kato, 97-year-old, Stockton, Calif.-born Kibei-Nisei who passed away on November 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, were held on December 1, 2021 at Toho No Hikari and at Green Hills Memorial Park on December 8, 2021 with a family send-off.

He is survived by his wife, Chiyeko Kato; children, Ron (Virginia), Alex (Julie), Gary Kato, and Lisa (Larry) Drexler; grandchildren, Matthew, Kevin, Thomas, Clifford Kato and Kara Drexler; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives in Japan.

www.kubotamortuary.com

(213) 749-1449