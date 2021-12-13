August 2, 1950 – August 28, 2021

Brian is gone too soon.

Later in the year, he was planning to have a heart valve replacement. Sadly, after going into cardiac arrest, Brian passed away two days later on August 28, 2021 at USC Keck Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; siblings, Naomi (Joe) Hiraga, Kenji Tatsuno; and nieces, Nicole, Jennifer, Kristi and Kiara. His brother, Walter (Wally) Tatsuno, sadly passed away in October of 2015.

Brian was a very thoughtful, fun and creative person. He loved to make family members and friends happy. Brian planned fun beach parties especially for his nieces and nephew, taught family members how to fish and went around checking to make sure they had no fishing problems, made terrific mimosas and created a one-of-a-kind delicious deviled egg. He also took excellent care of his wife, Shirley and their apartment’s tenants.

Brian had great artistic ability. In his later years, it is a shame he did not channel his wild imagination into artwork.

Brian’s service was held on September 30 at Evergreen Baptist Church of Los Angeles. The attendance was limited because of COVID, however, there is a video of the service.

The link is:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HUPp96Mqq7E

In lieu of flowers or for koden, please donate in memory of Brian to: Evergreen Baptist Church of Los Angeles, 1255 San Gabriel Blvd., Rosemead, CA 91770.

He is missed by many. May Brian’s light live on.