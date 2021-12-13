Julia Nobuko Murakawa, a Honolulu, Hawaii-born, resident of Gardena, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2021 at the age of 92.

She is survived by her daughter, Alison (Jimmy) Kochiyama of California; granddaughters, Maya (Brian) Kochiyama Lee of California, and Aliya Kochiyama of California; grandson, Kahlil Kochiyama of California; sisters, Elizabeth (Akira) Horiuchi of California, and Grace Hawley of Hawaii; sister-in-law, Chris Sugita of California, and many other relatives in the U.S.

A private sea burial service will be held in Hawaii.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441