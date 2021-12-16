Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) posted this photo and message on Dec. 7: “Giuliano’s Delicatessen & Bakery in Gardena is my 2020 South Bay Small Business of the Year, and I finally got to celebrate with them! Ever since Frances and Gaetano Giuliano started this South Bay favorite in 1952, the Giuliano family — Rick, Paul, Michael, and Paul Jr — have successfully built their businesses focused on great Italian food while continuing to live in the South Bay. Owner Paul told me stories about how the Italians and Japanese built the Gardena community together after World War II and how Gardena Boulevard has changed over the years. And their linguine with clams and cannoli were delicious!”

Related