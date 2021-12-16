Rafu Wire and Staff Reports

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson won for top male movie star and top comedy movie star at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 7 in addition to the previously announced The People’s Champion Award.

Johnson was honored for his portrayal of shrewd, cynical but ultimately noble steamboat skipper Frank Wolff in “Jungle Cruise.”

“Holy crap,” Simu Liu posted on Instagram after winning the People’s Choice Award for top action star of 2021 for “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” which was also named best action movie. He also said, “I know you are all psyched about my awards but I just hugged Tom Hiddleston and I’m still in shock.”

The rest of the field for top male movie star consisted of Daniel Craig for his final role as James Bond in “No Time to Die,” Chris Pratt for “The Tomorrow War,” Eddie Murphy for “Coming 2 America,” John Cena for “F9: The Fast Saga,” Ryan Reynolds for “Free Guy,” Simu Liu for “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and Vin Diesel for “F9: The Fast Saga.”

Johnson was also nominated for Male TV Star of 2021 and Comedy TV Star of 2021 for “Young Rock,” but the awards went to, respectively, Tom Hiddleston for “Loki” and Selena Gomez for “Only Murders in the Building.”

Scarlett Johansson won for top female movie star for her portrayal of the title character in the Marvel film “Black Widow,” beating out castmate Florence Pugh along with Awkwafina for “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” Charlize Theron for “F9: The Fast Saga,” Jennifer Hudson for “Respect,” Leslie Jones for “Coming 2 America,” Margot Robbie for “The Suicide Squad” and Salma Hayek for “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.”

Drama Movie Star of 2021 went to Kevin Hart for “Fatherhood.” Also nominated were Hudson, Anthony Ramos (“In the Heights”), Emily Blunt (“A Quiet Place Part II”), Emma Stone (“Cruella”), Jamie Lee Curtis (“Halloween Kills”), Jason Momoa (“Dune”), and Timothee Chalamet (“Dune”).

“Black Widow” also won for The Movie of 2021, beating out “Coming 2 America,” “F9: The Fast Saga,” “Dune,” “No Time to Die,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “The Tomorrow War” and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.”

Except for “Coming 2 America,” all of those films were also nominated for best action movie of the year, with “Godzilla vs. Kong” and “The Suicide Squad” also in the category, which was won by “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” whose star Simu Liu won for top action movie star of 2021, beating Theron, Craig, Pratt, Pugh, Cena, Johansson and Diesel.

“Free Guy” won for best comedy film over “Coming 2 America,” “He’s All That,” “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” “Jungle Cruise,” “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” “Thunder Force” and “Vacation Friends.”

“Luca” was chosen for best family movie over “Cinderella,” “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “The Boss Baby: Family Business,” “The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” “Tom and Jerry,” “Vivo” and “Yes Day.”

Show of 2021 went to “Loki.” Also nominated were “Cobra Kai,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Saturday Night Live,” “The Bachelor,” “This Is Us” and “WandaVision.”

Drama Show of 2021 went to “Grey’s Anatomy.” Also nominated were “Outer Banks,” “9-1-1,” “Cobra Kai,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “The Equalizer,” “The Walking Dead” and “This Is Us.”

The were also other special awards handed out. Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry received the People’s Icon Award; TV personality and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West received the Fashion Icon Award; and Grammy-winning singer Christina Aguilera got the inaugural Music Icon honor. Kardashian West also won for top reality TV star.

“Saturday Night Live” actor Kenan Thompson hosted the ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Other winners included:

Comedy Show of 2021 — “Never Have I Ever” (also nominated: “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Grown-ish,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Ted Lasso,” “The Upshaws,” “Young Rock”)

Bingeworthy Show of 2021 — “Squid Game” (also nominated: “Cobra Kai,” “Loki,” “Mare of Easttown,” “Outer Banks,” “Sex/Life,” “Ted Lasso,” “The White Lotus”)

Group of 2021 — BTS (also nominated: Coldplay, Dan + Shay, Imagine Dragons, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5, Migos, Twenty One Pilots)

Song of 2021 — “Butter” by BTS (also nominated: “Bad Habits” by Ed Sheeran, “Easy on Me” by Adele, “Good 4 U” by Olivia Rodrigo, “Montero” by Lil Nas X, “Peaches” by Justin Bieber, featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon, “Stay” by The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Up” by Cardi B)

Music Video of 2021 — “Butter” (also nominated: “Easy on Me,” “Good 4 U,” “Location” by Karol G, Anuel AA, J Balvin, “Montero,” “My Universe” by Coldplay X BTS, “Peaches,” “Stay”)