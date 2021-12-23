The Little Tokyo Historical Society joined with the Boyle Heights Community Partners, City Councilmember Kevin de Leon’s office, Neighborhood Music School, and Yamazaki Bakery to bring music, gifts, and holiday treats to Sakura Gardens residents on Dec. 18. Helping to guide the festivities were Daniel Konishi, left, Pacifica Sakura Gardens executive director; Vivian Escalante, BHCP president and CEO; David Silvas, BHCP vice president; Brenda Martinez of the Boyle Heights Neighborhood Council; Paula Moira, LTHS member; and Mike Okamura, LTHS president.