Chiyo Akimoto celebrated her 102nd birthday on Dec. 12.

She joined her friends at the Kinyokai Karaoke Club for fellowship, songs, food, and of course, a birthday cake.

The celebration included traditional Okinawa dances by Yoko Kono, an ukulele concert from Mike Muramatsu, and many songs from the club members.

Her friends recounted her many interests, including singing, mahjong, handicrafts, and sports.

Oomasa restaurant in Little Tokyo provided bento boxes for lunch.