SACRAMENTO – Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento) on Dec. 8 issued the following statement after the passing of Donald R. Gerth, the longest-serving president of Sacramento State University.

Donald Gerth

“The Sacramento region has lost a community leader and visionary in higher education. Don Gerth transformed our beloved Sac State campus and had an unyielding passion for the success of the students and community.

“A career academic and an Air Force veteran, Don used all of that experience to make sure our students had the resources to fulfill their potential on- and off-campus. From taking a stand against racism and discrimination to attending as many events on campus as he could, Don’s passion and determination will leave an everlasting impact on the Sacramento region.

“My prayers are with his family, the Sac State community, and all those who knew him — Don will be greatly missed.”