The sign for Kashu Realty can still be seen on Jefferson Boulevard in the Crenshaw District.

Dear Rafu Community,

I am doing research on the legacy of Kaz Inouye’s Kashu “K” Realty company, which had several offices at its peak, and would love to interview anyone whose families purchased a home from Kashu or who might have had family who worked for the company, as a realtor or in in any other position.

If you are open to talk to me, please contact me at wasabipress@yahoo.com. Thank you!

Patricia Wakida