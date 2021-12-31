Sen. Harry Reid (D-Nev.) with Sen. Daniel Inouye (D-Hawaii) and Irene HIrano Inouye.

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.), who died on Dec. 28 at the age of 82, is being eulogized by his former colleagues, including Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii).

“It was an honor to serve with Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid,” Hirono tweeted. “He was not only a terrific strategist and a strong leader, but he had a heart of gold and deeply cared for working people. His voice will be missed, but we will continue the fight. My condolences to his family.”

“Harry Reid helped Americans by keeping the ACA intact and preserving the full faith and credit of the U.S. when Tea Party Republicans were threatening to undo our progress,” said Rep. Mark Takano (D-Riverside). “I admired him greatly and will never forget his nerve, his fighting spirit, and his exemplary resolve.”

“I was deeply saddened by the loss of my esteemed colleague and dear friend Sen. Harry Reid,” said Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento). “Harry was a champion of the people with a heart of gold, and he shared his light with us with his unyielding commitment to lift up everyday Americans. Tough, tenacious, and with a brilliant legislative mind, Harry spent his entire career working tirelessly for those in need.

“While he leaves behind an extraordinary legacy that has improved the lives of millions of American families, I will always remember his kind heart and am proud to say he was a friend. My prayers are with his wife Landra, his children, and the entire Reid family during this difficult time.”