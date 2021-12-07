Funeral services for the late Rosa Hiroko Somen, 85-year-old, born in Kagoshima, Japan and a 64-year resident of Santa Ana Calif., who passed away peacefully on November 21, 2021, will be held on Monday, December 13, 12:00 p.m. at Orange County Buddhist Church, 909 S. Dale Ave., Anaheim, Calif. Funeral services are for immediate family, close friends, and invited OC BWA / O.C.B.C. designees. Burial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. and is private.

Rosa spent her early youth to pre-teen years in Kagoshima and her teenage to young adult years in Tijuana, Mexico. She was a long time supporter of O.C.B.C. and a founding member of OC BWA.

She is survived by her children, Alan T., Bryan M., and Catherine K. Somen; brother, Miguel T. Sameshima and sisters-in-law, Michiyo and Asako Sameshima of Tijuana; she is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives in the U.S., Mexico, and Japan.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 11, between 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Fukui Mortuary Chapel, 707 E. Temple St. Los Angeles, Calif.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441