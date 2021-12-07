Feburary 8, 1954 – November 5, 2021
Brian Michael Zoriki, 67-year-old, Los Angeles-born, resident of Pomona passed away on November 5, 2021.
He is survived by his loving family: wife, Essie Zoriki; son, Scott Zoriki; daughter, Kelly Zoriki (Hector); granddaughter, Charlotte; brother, Kent Zoriki; sister, Jan Yoshioka; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Funeral service was held at West Covina Christian Church, Pastor Michael Furuyama officiating.
www.westcovina.church/zoriki
www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441