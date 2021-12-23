COSTA MESA — All remaining performances of South Coast Repertory’s production of “A Christmas Carol” through Dec. 26 have been cancelled due to a positive COVID-19 test result, discovered earlier Wednesday during routine testing of the company.

“We are truly sorry for this inconvenience and understand the special place that ‘A Christmas Carol’ has in so many families’ holiday celebrations,” said Artistic Director David Ivers.

“For the health and safety of all our artists, audiences, staff and volunteers, however, we must cancel,” said Managing Director Paula Tomei.

The production was being directed by Hisa Takakuwa with a cast that included Tamlyn Tomita and Kelsey Kato.

The SCR Ticket Seices Office will be contacting all the ticket-holders as quickly as possible to inform them of their options for exchanges or refunds.