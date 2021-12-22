November 3, 1943 – November 13, 2021

Seigo Hayashi, beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away in his sleep at home in Monterey Park, Calif. at the age of 78 after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Seigo was born on November 3, 1943 in the Gila Relocation Camp in Arizona to Tomio and Sakae Hayashi. He was raised in South Los Angeles where he graduated from Jordan High School in 1961. As valedictorian and president of his high school class, he accepted a scholarship to attend Dartmouth College in New Hampshire. During the Vietnam War, he was drafted into the Army and served in Alaska. He resumed his education and graduated from UCLA with a bachelor’s degree in Math and Psychology. He then continued on to receive his Master’s degree in Counseling from California State University, Los Angeles. After graduation, Seigo began his career in vocational rehabilitation, eventually starting his own company, Hayashi & Associates, which grew to include 12 offices across Southern California. As a well-respected entrepreneur, he also co-founded Asian Rehabilitation Services, Inc. (ARS) in 1975, a non-profit which is still providing social services to the public today.

Seigo was married to Sachi Mochizuki in 1980 and became a father to daughters, Stacy in 1984 and Sandy in 1987. He also recently welcomed his first grandchild, Everett in 2021. To those that knew him, Seigo was a very intelligent, hard-working, unassuming, and generous man who was ready to help whenever needed. His strong yet gentle spirit survives in the fond memories and hearts of those who loved him.

Seigo is survived by his ex-wife Sachi Hayashi; his daughter Sandy Sutro; his son-in-law, Alex Sutro; grandson Everett Sutro; his sisters, Amy Harman, Nancy Hayashi, and Connie Hayashi-Smith; nieces, Lisa Kitahara, Masumi Hayashi-Smith; and nephews Stephen Harman, Paul Harman, and Dean Keesey. He is predeceased by his daughter, Stacy Hayashi; and his, sisters Masumi Hayashi and Joanne Hayashi.

Committal services were privately held on December 15, 2021 at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.