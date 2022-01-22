This Siberian husky was found in front of the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center on Jan. 18. He is calm, good-natured, and estimated to be about 4 years old. Animal shelters are currently full, and he needs a good home. Contact the Little Tokyo Business Improvement District at (213) 880-6875 for more information.

In other dog news, the fee to adopt a large dog from the L.A. County Department of Animal Care and Control will be reduced to $22 through Jan. 31 in an attempt to increase adoptions. Big dogs make up a disproportionate number of animals killed in the state’s animal shelters because they are not adopted.

The adoption fee includes microchipping, spaying or neutering and vaccinations. A large dog is considered to be one weighing at least 35 pounds. Families interested in fostering will receive free food, supplies, and medical treatment. Those interested in adopting or fostering can preview available dogs, and receive hours of operation and further information, at www.animalcare.lacounty.gov.