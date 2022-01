April 16, 1932 – December 26, 2021

Yoshio Tsuji, 89-year-old Martinez, Calif.-born Nisei, Air Force Veteran of the Korean War, peacefully passed away on December 26, 2021, in Gardena, Calif.

He is survived by his loving family, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Funeral services were held at Fukui Mortuary, with Rimban William Briones of Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple officiating.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441