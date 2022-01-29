SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Jan. 30, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

South Bay community activist and Assemblymember Evan Low (pictured) joins us to talk about important current topics for the AAPI community as well as his own future as election redistricting changes the political landscape.

It’s time to start celebrating Lunar New Year. This week we highlight the cultural celebration at Santana Row in San Jose. Santana Row’s Lunar New Year Celebration is Friday, Feb. 4, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Plus a performance by Diane de Mesa.

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).