Lisa Bartlett

DANA POINT — Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett (R) on Dec. 30 announced her campaign for Congress in California’s new 49th Congressional District.

The seat is currently held by Rep. Mike Levin (D).

Due to redistricting, CA-49 has shifted from a slight registration advantage for Democrats to a 50-50 split. The district also includes substantial portions of Bartlett’s 5th Supervisorial District.

“Never in my lifetime can I remember a point where Congress was this far out of touch with the everyday experience of working-class Americans and families,” said Bartlett. “Much like California, our country is headed in the wrong direction and in desperate need of new and common-sense leadership.

“At a time when families are struggling to pay for gas, put food on the table, and deal with the cost of inflation, Mike Levin is literally cheering on trillions of dollars in government spending, much of which is for pet projects.

“In the face of rising violent crime and brazen smash-and-grab robberies, Levin has endorsed the same anti-public safety policies, like no cash bail, that are destroying America’s most iconic cities. These are mind-boggling actions given the challenges we are facing, and we deserve better.

“Just as I have done during my tenure as supervisor, I promise to always focus on the issues that matter to you and your family, like quality of life, the economy, public safety, education, and more. This great country has given me everything, and I will do everything I can in return to help get us back on track.”

“Lisa Bartlett’s experience, leadership skills, and values will make her a great representative on behalf of Californians,” said Steve Craig, who will serve as Bartlett’s finance chairman and also serves as founder of California Patriots and interim chairman of New Majority. “Lisa is the right person, at the right time, to help bring the change so desperately needed in Congress and I am very proud to support her.”

Born and raised in Southern California, Bartlett has been a resident of South Orange County for over 30 years. As an executive and businesswoman, she spent decades leading teams, delivering results, and setting the highest standards of excellence for herself and those around her.

Bartlett is the first Japanese American elected to the Orange County Board of Supervisors, starting her first term representing the 5th District in 2014. She served as chair of the Board of Supervisors in 2016 and again in 2019. She served two terms as mayor of Dana Point in 2009 and 2014.

In 2020, Bartlett served as president of the California State Association of Counties, where she led the 58 California counties through uncertain times.

She is on the boards for the National Association of Counties, Orange County Transportation Authority, Orange County Fire Authority, Transportation Corridor Agencies, and South Coast Air Quality Management District. She is also a member of the California Transportation Commission’s Technical Advisory Committee.

“Lisa is a respected leader and will take her years of experience as county supervisor of the sixth-largest county in the United States to help renew California and America, so we prosper for future generations,” her campaign said in a statement.