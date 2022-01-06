“Squid Game” received three nominations. (Netflix)

Rafu Wire and Staff Reports

With Snoop Dogg taking the stage to read some of the nominees during an early-morning livestream on Dec. 13, the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association today announced its nominees for the 2022 Golden Globe Awards — with “Belfast” and “The Power of the Dog” garnering a leading seven nods apiece in film, and HBO’s “Succession” getting five noms to lead among TV shows.

Now the big question is, will anyone in Hollywood care?

After months of turmoil inside the HFPA prompted by questions about the group’s diversity and ethical standards, these 79th Golden Globes will not have a broadcast partner when winners are announced on Jan. 9, with NBC announcing earlier this year it was pulling the plug.

What’s more, various celebrities, publicists and production houses — including Netflix, Amazon and WarnerMedia — have also publicly backed away from the HFPA and the Globes. Published reports have also said that many potential nominees have been advised to turn down their nominations should they be tapped.

Still, the HFPA pressed on, with Snoop Dogg and HFPA President Helen Hoehne splitting up announcing the nominees in 25 categories in movies and television during a livestream from the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

“This has been a year of change and reflection for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association,” Hoehne said in opening remarks. “For eight months we have worked tirelessly as an organization to be better.

“We also have 21 new members — the largest and most diverse in our 79-year-old history. Not only have they brought in a fresh perspective, but ideas that will help us continue to evolve.”

By company, Netflix led the way with 17 film nominations, followed by MGM/United Artists with nine and Warner Bros. with eight.

On TV, HBO/HBO Max led with 15 nominations, followed by Hulu and Netflix with 10 each.

There was some recognition of Asian and Asian American performers and creatives:

Television Series-Drama — The hit Korean show “Squid Game” was nominated along with “Lupin,” “The Morning Show,” “Pose,” and “Succession.”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series-Drama — Lee Jung-Jae of “Squid Game” was nominated along with Brian Cox (“Succession”), Billy Porter (“Pose”), Jeremy Strong (“Succession”), and Omar Sy (“Lupin”).

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television — Another “Squid Game” cast member, O Yeong-Su, was nominated along with Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”), Kieran Culkin (“Succession”), Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”), and Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”).

Best Motion Picture-Animated — “Raya and the Last Dragon” was nominated along with “Encanto,” “Flee,” “Luca,” and “My Sunny Maad.”

Best Picture-Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language) — The critically acclaimed “Drive My Car” (Japan), directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, was nominated along with “Compartment No. 6” (Finland/Russia/Germany), “The Hand of God” (Italy), “A Hero” (France/Iran), and “Parallel Mothers” (Spain).

For a complete list of nominees, go to: https://www.goldenglobes.com/