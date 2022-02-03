June 12, 1943 – January 24, 2022

Barbara Sumiye Nishimoto was born in Poston, Arizona to Frank and Mildred Yanai. The youngest of three kids, she grew up in Los Angeles with brother, Clyde and sister, Ruby. She attended Belmont High and made first chair violin in the orchestra.

Her family would eventually settle in Fair Oaks, Calif. She grew to love the seasons near the American River and its pace of life. She loved spending time with friends and family over good food and conversation. She had a little sweet tooth but was dedicated to her walks with friend, Carol Bower and 10,000+ daily step count. She loved watching UCLA sports. Her favorite song was “Dynamite” by BTS. Courageous far beyond her stature, she beat breast cancer and a fractured hip later in life. She always faced life’s challenges head on. We will miss her deeply.

Barbara is survived by her sister, Ruby Komae; children, Aileen Takahashi (husband Bill Spenler), Geoffrey Nishimoto (wife Yukiko Kojima); and grandson, Wave Kentaro Nishimoto (The apple of her eye). Her son, Curtis Takahashi is survived by wife Kelly.

Services will be held at Fukui Mortuary in Los Angeles on Friday, February 4. Viewing at 5 p.m., program at 6 p.m.