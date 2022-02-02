Grow your business with online programs, presented in partnership with the Little Tokyo Service Center, API Small Business Collaborative and Women’s Business Center.

Join virtually via Zoom for “Launch Your Business in 2022,” an eight-part roadmap to turn your hobby into a small business. It will cover everything from launching a concept to planning for future growth and everything in between.

The program will be held from Feb. 2 to 24 at 9 p.m.

Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rmzExD5WRjiLV3o9eZPbew

LTSC also offers a monthly “Digital Marketing Brainstorm” workshop where entrepreneurs learn how to use digital marketing tools effectively. There will be a morning session at 7 a.m. and an evening session at 8 p.m. each month on every second Monday.

Morning session registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HzuL1aHdTaK-4w3F-C1GOg

Evening session registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_aE1FB4zPTu2VmJi_qfh6jQ