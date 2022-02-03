Destiny Muhammad

SAN FRANCISCO — SFJAZZ will present two shows by Destiny Muhammad on Thursday, Feb. 3, at 7 and 8:30 p.m. as part of Jazz and Social Justice Week.

A group of visionary Bay Area artists bring themes of immigration, incarceration and racial inequality into focus during this inspiring week of new works.

Singer and harpist Muhammad is a masterful, exploratory musician known for work with Azar Lawrence, Marcus Shelby, Omar Sosa, and John Santos. Calling the entirety of her musical approach “Celtic to Coltrane,” she returns with “Textures, Colors, Tones: Sketches in Jazz,” inspired by Rosie Lee Tompkins — a program dedicated to the legacy of the late Richmond-based African American improvisational quiltmaker and fabric artist whose work The New York Times called “one of the century’s major artistic accomplishments.”

Shirley Kazuyo Muramoto-Wong (Photo by Robert C. Wong)

Muhammad is joined by a superb band including pianist Tammy L. Hall, veteran drummer Leon Joyce Jr., koto player Shirley Kazuyo Muramoto, and bassist Arturo Chico Lopez.

Muramoto, who has collaborated frequently with other musicians, said, “We had a rehearsal yesterday, and it was truly a wonderful feeling to not only be playing in person, but also to interact spontaneously with these phenomenal musicians and artists. It really warms my heart to be able to experience this, and I hope you will consider joining us this Thursday to feel the groove, as well.”

The “Jazz and Social Justice” series also includes The Jon Jangtet with Paul Flores on Sunday, Feb. 6.

SFJAZZ Center is located at 201 Franklin St. in San Francisco. For ticket information, go to: https://www.sfjazz.org/tickets/productions/destiny-muhammad-2122/