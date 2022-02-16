Conner Hidetoshi Kurahashi passed away on January 22, 2022, at the age of 22 in a tragic car accident. He was a senior at Cal Poly Pomona and was to graduate in the spring in Urban and Regional Planning. Conner loved snowboarding and would try and get on the slopes as much as he could. He worked on campus at Starbucks and was recently promoted to Trainer. He played recreational basketball, went to rave concerts, traveled as much as he could, and loved to grow and cook vegetables. Best of all, he could fix anything. We called him “Mr. Gadget.”

He is survived by his parents, Brian and Gay (Koga) Kurahashi; sister Bailey; Grandma, Kazuko Kurahashi; Uncle, Robert Kurahashi; Auntie(s), Pattie (Kurahashi) Johnson and Jan Koga. Cousins, Tim and Mary (Garcia) Johnson; and their daughters, Aubrey and Klarissa; and Kevin and Jennifer (Towey) Johnson and their son, Ben; and many other relatives.

Funeral service is on Saturday, February 19, at 10:30 a.m. at the Performing Arts Center, West Torrance High School, 20401 Victor St., Torrance, CA 90503. Vaccine card or 48 hr negative COVID test required. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the West High ASB,

Attn: Sue Eriksen.