Mayor Eric Garcetti visits with Brian Kito of Fugetsu-Do Confectionery in Little Tokyo in July 2021. The AAPI LA initiative seeks to uplift AAPI voices in Los Angeles and is committed to ending anti-Asian hate. (MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo)

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Feb. 1 launched AAPI LA, an initiative to address the needs and challenges of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Angelenos and provide an outlet for sharing their stories given the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and incidents since the start of the pandemic.

Its centerpiece is a podcast focused on the Asian American experience in Los Angeles.

“Los Angeles is a place where everyone belongs and where we value the contributions of all our diverse neighbors,” said Garcetti. “With AAPI LA, we are lifting up the voices of AAPI Angelenos and reaffirming our commitment to ending hate and discrimination in our city for good.”

The initiative brings together organizations, community leaders, and corporate partners to increase cross-collaboration and outreach, and ensure that AAPI Angelenos have a seat at every table. AAPI LA was made possible through partnership with the Asian Pacific Community Fund.

“After living in L.A. for more than 20 years, my family personally experienced a racist incident during this pandemic. Some of my AAPI friends have experienced much worse, making the divisiveness and hate in our city very real to me,” said Rideback CEO Dan Lin, co-chair of the AAPI LA Advisory Board. “By joining AAPI LA, I hope that we can do our part to make L.A. a more harmonious place to live and embrace the diversity of cultures that makes living here so special.”

“Asian Pacific Community Fund (APCF) is honored to be AAPI-LA’s fiscal partner to support our joint vision of providing a greater voice for the L.A. Area AAPI Community,” said Asian Pacific Community Fund Executive Director Chun-Yen Chen. “Together we can build a healthier and stronger AAPI community.”

Approximately one-third of Asian Americans in the U.S. live in California, where they make up 16 percent of the population. The Los Angeles area is home to the largest populations of Burmese, Cambodian, Chinese, Filipino, Indonesian, Korean, Sri Lankan, and Thai people living outside of their respective home countries.

To learn more about AAPI LA, visit http://AAPILA.org. You can find the podcast on Apple and Spotify.