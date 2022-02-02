Hiroshima’s Domo Tour begins this weekend in California and will go across the country and back.

Hiroshima is: Dan Kuramoto, saxes, flutes, shakuhachi, keybaords, percussion; June Kuramoto, koto; Kimo Cornwell, piano, keyboards, synthesizers; Dean Cortez, bass; Land Richards, drums, persussion.

Dan Kuramoto explains, “‘Domo’ is a casual way of saying ‘thank you’ in Japanese. It occurs to me I’ve signed every autograph with ‘Domo’ for the last 40 years.

“2022 marks Hiroshima’s Domo Tour. After over 40 years, 20+ albums, 4 million albums sold and several gold records and Grammy nominations, we are ‘winding down,’ as June puts it. This is not necessarily a ‘farewell’ tour — more a ‘thank you’ tour if we don’t get this way again.

“We have often struggled, but we know we have been blessed for such a long career. We plan to spend more time with family and friends, and if we are fortunate, play a select number of concerts.

“Featuring music from our new CD, ‘2020,’ the Domo Tour will be a celebration of our music and our brilliant June Kuramoto and her koto. With Hawaiian keyboard virtuoso Kimo Cornwell, groove master Dean Cortez on bass, and super drummer Land Richards. Every show will be filled with a special energy, passion and gratitude.

“Please join us, and give us a chance to say ‘Domo!’ To you.”

Tour Dates

• Saturday, Feb. 5, at 9 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 6, at 6:30 p.m.

Blue Note, 1030 Main St., Napa, CA 94559

Tickets: https://www.ticketweb.com/event/hiroshima-blue-note-napa-tickets/11425525?pl

• Thursday, Feb. 24

St. James Live, 3220 Butner Rd., Atlanta, GA 30331

• Friday, Feb. 25, at 6:30 and 9 p.m.

Stage Door Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, 155 N. College St., Charlotte, NC 28202

• Saturday, March 19

Apopka Amphitheater International Jazz Festival (with Jeffrey Osborne)

Tickets: https://apopkainternationaljazzfest.com/

• Saturday, April 6, doors open at 7 p.m.

Fisher Theatre (with Bob James and Spyro Gyra), 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit, MI 48202

Ticketmaster charge by phone: (800) 982-2787

Box office recorded message: (313) 872-1000

• Friday, April 22

Seabreeze Jazz Festival (WSBZ-FM), Aaron Beasant Park Amphitheater at Pier Park, Panama City Beach, FL 32413

Tickets: http://seabreezejazzfestival.com/

• Sunday, June 5

In Tampa, Fla. with Jonathan Butler and Alex Bugnon

• Friday, June 17

Ludlow Garage, 324 Ludlow Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45220

Tickets: https://www.ludlowgaragecincinnati.com/

• Saturday, June 18

Cain Park Amphitheater, Cincinnati, Ohio

Benefits MC Chatman Center for Humanitarian Services; tickets on sale June 1

With Spyro Gyra and Roy Ayers (tentative support acts)

• Saturday, July 25, at 6 and 8:30 p.m.

Smith Center for Performing Artsm 361 Symphony Park Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89106

Tickets: https://thesmithcenter.com/tickets/2122/hiroshima//

• Friday, Aug. 12, and Saturday, Aug. 13

Yoshi’s Oakland, 510 Embarcadero West, Oakland, CA 94607

(510) 238-9200

• Saturday, Sept. 10

5th Annual Oxnard Jazz Festival, Oxnard Beach Park, 1601 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard, CA 93035

Tickets on sale Feb. 15

https://www.oxnardjazzfestival.com/tickets

• Friday, Oct. 7

Ramshead Onstage, 33 West St., Annapolis, MD

• Saturday, Oct. 8

The Birchmere, 3701 Mt. Vernon, Alexandria, VA

For more information, visit: www.hiroshimamusic.com