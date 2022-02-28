Private funeral services were held for Hugo “Yugo” Kayano, 92 years old, born in Spokane, Wash., raised in Okayama, Japan and a resident of Culver City, who passed away on January 26, 2022.

He was laid to rest at Inglewood Cemetery and was preceded in death by his parents, Komei and Kiyoko; older brother, Roy; and younger sister, Michiko.

He is survived by his wife, Mariko; children, Andrew (Cherry), Gary (Allison), and Jennifer; grandchildren, Mark and Michael; and many nephews and nieces.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441