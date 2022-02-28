Yoshiko “Julie” Takahashi, 97-year-old San Pedro-born Kibei, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2022. A graveside funeral service was held on February 25 at Green Hills Memorial Park, with Rev. Gregory Gibbs of Pasadena Buddhist Temple officiating.

She made many friends through her love of sewing, crafting and Las Vegas.

She was active with the Pasadena Buddhist Temple BWA and Pasadena Nikkei Seniors.

She was predeceased by her son, Gary Hashimura. She is survived by her husband, Tokunori “John” Takahashi; daughter, Jean (Ron) Toshima; grandsons, Kenji Hashimura, Scott (Reiko) and Sean (Alison) Toshima; great-grandchildren, Mikala, Kalia, Acen, Caleb and Max Toshima; sister, Fujiko Tanaka; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

