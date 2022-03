Nahoko “Nancy” Y. Falconer, 89-year-old, Japan-born resident of Wilmington, passed away on February 13, 2022. Due to the pandemic, no services will be held.

Predeceased by her beloved husband, James A. Falconer, and sisters, Toshiko and Miyuki; she is survived by her son, Jay Falconer; and his wife, Selena Arbid; her loving cat, Mickey, and “grandchild” dog, GiGi.

