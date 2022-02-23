ORANGE – The Chapman University women’s basketball team defeated the Cal Lutheran Regals 56-51 in a Senior Night battle.

Prior to the game, Chapman celebrated its four graduating seniors, Julianna Campas, Julia Strand, Orel Shilon, and Brittany McPherson.

Strand left it all on the floor on her senior night and posted another double-double, scoring 23 points and tallying 11 rebounds. Mcpherson was second in line and served up 12 points with 10 rebounds while Campas contributed 10 to the win.

The Panthers secured the lead throughout the first half. Strand put up six points in the first quarter and eight points in the second quarter, Jamie Kwong notched in two points off the bench.

Two free throws from the Regals Karina McMillan tied the score 11 going into the second quarter, setting Cal Lutheran up to secure their first lead of the game at 13-11 with nine minutes left in the first half. Strand and Katie Kubo quickly put the Panthers back on top 14-13 with a shot from the field and free throw.

Chapman secured its first 10-point lead with five left in the first half at 23-13 with another Strand layup. The Panthers entered the second half up 25-19.

After holding a near 10-point lead through the majority of the fourth quarter the Regals crept back and set the score 50-55 with a Kamakani DeBlake shot from behind the arc. A Grace Godines free-throw locked in the final score of 55-51, securing a Panther victory.

Sammie Inana scored two off the bench for Chapman, with Zoe Zurasky netting two and Kylee Ishibashi adding an assist.

Mackenzy Iwahashi led the scoring effort for the Regals and served up 11 points on the night, Godines led with 10 rebounds off the bench.

The Panthers were back as The Rafu went to press on Tuesday, hosting the University of La Verne in a playoff game.

– Courtesy Chapman Athletics