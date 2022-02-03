SAN FRANCISCO — A reading and discussion with Alden M. Hayashi, author of “Two Nails, One Love,” will be held online via Zoom on Thursday, Feb. 3, at 6 p.m.

Hayashi will read from his debut novel, which humanizes the experiences thousands of ethnic Japanese from Hawaii faced during World War II and the way this trauma impacts future generations.

He will be joined by Miko Lee, lead producer of KPFA’s “APEX Express.” They will discuss the novel’s themes of immigration, institutionalized racism, family secrets, and coming out.

Co-presented by Kearny Street Workshop, National Japanese American Historical Society, and Tsuru for Solidarity.

To register, go to Eventbrite.