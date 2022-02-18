SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Feb. 20, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

We’re celebrating Lunar New Year by spotlighting one of the highlights of the Lunar New Year celebration – The Parade Guys. The team of artists puts together many of the floats you see in San Francisco’s Chinese New Year Parade.

We talk with the chair of the Department of Medicine at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center – the South Bay’s public and biggest hospital. Dr. Clifford Wang (pictured) tells us about how he ended up in the forefront of the fight against COVID.

We meet Jennifer Lee (pictured), the founder and executive director of Asian Americans with Disabilities Initiative. AADI is a youth-led organization that aims to build a community and amplify the voices of Asian Americans with a disability.

Plus a performance by hip-hop artist and producer Versoul.

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).