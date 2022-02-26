SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Feb. 27, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Bay Area film director Aimee Long (pictured) joins us to talk about her first feature film, “A Shot Through the Wall,” in which a Chinese American police officer’s life unravels after he accidentally shoots an innocent Black man. We also talk about Long’s own personal journey as a filmmaker. The film is available to watch on demand and in select theaters.

The Chinese Historical & Cultural Project joins us to talk about the upcoming Lunar New Year celebration on March 5. Hear about what you can expect to see at the free, family-friendly event.

Plus a performance by the Firebird Youth Chinese Orchestra.

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).