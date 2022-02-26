Mary Akiko Saito, 104 years old, born in California, resident of Alhambra, passed away on January 11, 2022.

Mary is survived by her son, Wayne (Maxine) Saito; daughters, Sandra (Gable) Matsumura and Cynthia (Victor) Lew; grandsons, Garrett (Elizabeth) Lew, Scott (Christy) Saito and Troy (Brenda) Saito; granddaughters, Michele (Tom) Tait, Tiffany (Junior) Richman and Jennifer (Dustin) Schafer. She also has 9 great-grandchildren.

Mary was buried at Inglewood Cemetery on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, officiated by Rev. Ki Choi of Centenary United Methodist Church.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441