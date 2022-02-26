Sada Ige, 103 years young, Los Angeles, Calif.-born Nisei and long-time resident of Azusa, peacefully passed away on Jan. 28, 2022. Sada was the third of seven children, who returned to farm in San Gabriel Valley after relocating to Colorado during WWII. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Yasumori “Jim,” and youngest grandson. She is survived by her children, Betty (John) Hackler, Mollie (Edward) Ito, Bonnie (Joe) Taguchi, and Gary Ige; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her younger brother, Yutaka Nakama; and many nieces, nephews, and beloved friends.

Sada will fondly be remembered by friends and family as a caring matriarch, sports and slot machine enthusiast, skilled scrubby maker, and for her welcoming presence.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Oakdale Mortuary & Memorial Park in Glendora.