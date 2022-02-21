Toshiye Ota, a Kibei Nisei, was born in December 1921, in Fresno, Calif. She lived a full life and passed away peacefully at the age of 100 on January 17, 2022, of natural causes.

She leaves behind a son, Shiyoji Ota; daughter, Shirley Bear; and two grandchildren, Scott Ota and Kristine Ota. She was preceded in death by her husband, Masaru Ota; and daughter, Teruko Keene.

A quiet conservative demeanor, following her role in the male-dominant Japanese culture, but not so obvious was her understanding of life’s situations and the ability to manage and control them with positive outcomes. She was efficient and only took appropriate measures when needed to resolve an issue.

Life was not easy, early marriage, being relocated to an internment camp during the war, working long hours as a seamstress, raising three very different and sometimes challenging children and rarely ever complained about her life. Her Buddhist faith seemed to help put these things in perspective.

A quiet sense of humor, responding to comical situations with a healthy laugh and at times bringing tears of joy. She will be missed but her memories will live on and provide those who remember her with a positive outlook on life and no matter how small be thankful for those things that we do have.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.