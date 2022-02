Tsuyoshi Okamoto, 97-year-old Colorado-born, resident of Los Angeles, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 8, 2022. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Tazuko Grace Okamoto.

He is survived by his nieces, Kayoko Inohara, Chiemi (Bob) Watanabe; and their families.

Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441